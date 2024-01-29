WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Revealed: News On Rhea Ripley's Opponent for WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

Following the conclusion of the Royal Rumble last Saturday, which featured Bayley's triumph in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes securing victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble, the journey to WrestleMania 40 in April is set for its next major event.

This pivotal event is the Elimination Chamber, scheduled for February 24th at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Speculations have been rife about who will challenge Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and it's expected that this will be decided at the Elimination Chamber.

According to PWInsider, a Women’s Elimination Chamber match is planned, with the winner earning a title match against Ripley at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are currently leading the predictions as potential contenders, suggesting their participation in the upcoming Chamber match.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #rhea ripley

