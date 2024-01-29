WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News on Naomi and Andrade After Their WWE Returns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2024

If you didn't catch WWE's Royal Rumble premium live event over the weekend, you missed the exciting comebacks of Andrade El Idolo and Naomi. Both made impactful appearances in their respective Royal Rumble matches, returning from their time with other wrestling promotions. Recent reports have shed light on what's next for them in WWE.

Fightful Select has reported that Naomi is set to join the SmackDown roster. Her impressive stint in TNA, highlighted by a reign as Knockouts Champion, caught WWE's eye. Despite WWE's interest in her for more than a year, a temporary hiring freeze delayed any move. By the time the freeze ended, Naomi was already committed to TNA.

Regarding Andrade, the ex-AEW talent is heading to the Raw brand. There's even speculation he might appear on the show as early as tonight. His final AEW match occurred at Worlds End, where he faced defeat against Miro. His wife, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, was a significant advocate for his return. Although Flair is currently out due to injury and part of the SmackDown roster, Andrade's move to SmackDown could coincide with her return.

Both Andrade and Naomi have officially inked new contracts with WWE.

