Inside Scoop on Jordynne Grace's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Stint

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2024

Saturday evening's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 delivered a series of unexpected moments, notably with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace making a surprise entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble. Grace performed impressively until Bianca Belair eliminated her.

Per Fightful Select, WWE reached out to TNA Wrestling last week to confirm Grace's participation. She completed a physical examination and blood tests on Monday before traveling to Florida on Thursday for rehearsals.

Additionally, WWE insiders have reportedly praised the cooperation of TNA personnel, including Grace. However, it's important to note that Grace remains under contract with TNA.

This isn't the first instance of a Knockouts World Champion participating in a WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. Mickie James made a similar surprise appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

