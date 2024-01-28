WWE Announces Official WrestleMania 40 Theme

WWE, through their official Twitter account, recently made a groundbreaking announcement: The Weeknd is set to become the first-ever artist to provide five consecutive official theme songs for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This year, the song "Gasoline" from his album Dawn FM has been selected as the official theme for WrestleMania 40. WWE's tweet expressed excitement for the upcoming WrestleMania season and highlighted The Weeknd's unique achievement, stating, "As we gear up for #WrestleMania season, @TheWeeknd achieves a historic milestone as the first artist to deliver 5 Official Theme Songs for 5 straight years.” “'Gasoline' from Dawn FM is the Official Theme Song for #WrestleMania XL!"

