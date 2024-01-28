Jade Cargill Declares Herself a Superstar in WWE Debut

Jade Cargill marked her first WWE appearance in the ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, participating as the 28th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday evening. She impressively reached the last three competitors before being ousted by Liv Morgan.

During a conversation with Cathy Kelley, Jade shared her thoughts on this significant experience.

After her remarkable debut at the Royal Rumble, expressed her confidence and future aspirations in the WWE. She articulated her thoughts with unmistakable self-assurance:

"I’m nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd, like they rave for me? I don’t think so. But, I do wanna thank the WWE fan base, because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar. I am Jade Cargill. That was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me.”

Acknowledging the talent in the WWE, Jade also reflected on her unexpected encounter with Liv Morgan and her determination to rise to the top:

“This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework; I wasn’t expecting Liv Morgan. But clearly, I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one. I am number one. And I’m here to take over this entire women’s division.”