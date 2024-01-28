Bron Breakker Declares WWE Main Roster as His New Home

During Saturday night's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Bron Breakker from WWE NXT made his entry at number 20, only to be eventually eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Post-match, Bron was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, where he suggested that his future lies with the main roster.

Reflecting on his performance with a sense of accomplishment and determination, Bron Breakker shared his thoughts: "I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn’t go my way, but I’m not done with the Judgment Day by any means."

He continued, emphasizing his commitment to his career, "Tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I’m ready for the work. I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I’m here. I’m ready to go. Maybe get back to the Judgment Day."