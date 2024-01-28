Jade Cargill's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Performance Analyzed

Jade Cargill recently made a significant transition by marking her WWE debut. The athlete entered the fray during the highly anticipated Women's Royal Rumble match, securing the 28th spot in the lineup. This event marked a pivotal moment in her career as she stepped into a new ring, shifting from her previous tenure in AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Radio, hosted by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, dedicated a segment to discuss Cargill's performance. Meltzer observed that while other wrestlers effectively sold for her, Cargill's style remained reminiscent of her AEW days. He noted,

"The one thing about Jade Cargill, everybody sold for her and everything like that. But you know, you can see it's AEW Jade Cargill. And I mean, it's like she's not at the level of pretty much anyone else.”

Alvarez chimed in, suggesting that more experience on the road could be beneficial for Cargill. He mentioned, “She needs to get on the road,” to which Meltzer agreed, adding, “She was very messy. Yeah, she does need to get on the road.”

Alvarez further elaborated that Cargill reportedly faces challenges in remembering sequences during matches, emphasizing the need for her to engage in more bouts with veteran WWE women. This approach, they believe, would help her prepare for bigger stages, such as a potential WrestleMania debut.

