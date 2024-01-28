Is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Still Happening?

During Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble event in Tampa, FL, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious, setting his sights on a potential showdown with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

There has been considerable buzz regarding Roman Reigns' next opponent heading into the event, particularly with the ongoing discussions about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's possible return to face Reigns.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that while WWE is progressing with the Rhodes vs. Reigns narrative, plans for a bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns in 2024 are still on the table. This development leaves the WrestleMania 40 lineup somewhat ambiguous, with speculations about potentially featuring each of these high-profile matches on separate nights, allowing Reigns to compete consecutively.

"It is going to be Cody and Roman Reigns in a singles match, and Dwayne is coming," Melzter claimed, he continued, "Dwayne-Roman Reigns match, whenever it is, it is still happening. I just don't know where, and Bryan, you may know where because you probably know discussions that I may know too, and I can't talk about them. But anyway, the point is that it is still happening,"

