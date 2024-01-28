Triple H Commends TNA'S Jordynne Grace, Shares Thoughts on Jade Cargill's Performance at Royal Rumble 2024

During the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 post-event press conference, Triple H discussed TNA star Jordynne Grace's participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble. He expressed gratitude to TNA for allowing their champion to compete and praised Grace's exceptional performance. He highlighted the importance of unique partnerships and opportunities in the wrestling world.

"Jordynne Grace coming here, from TNA, their champion. I want to thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight; she’s an amazing talent. It’s exciting to be able to branch out, and I’m not going to use all the cliché terms about what door people go through because it’s stupid and silly, but partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I’m glad she had that opportunity; it’s well-deserved."

Additionally, Triple H commented on Jade Cargill's presence in the match, noting her distinct charisma and potential.

"She's got it. Whatever you want to call it - X factor, aura - she's got it, and then some. She's just a different performer, and I’m glad that she’s had the time to get her feet on the ground and was able to come in here and make a huge impact. So, the future’s incredibly bright for her, and for all of us. I’m excited about that."

