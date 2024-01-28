Who Took Brock Lesnar's Spot in the Men's 2024 WWE Royal Rumble?

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE television was highly anticipated, with plans for him to appear at the Royal Rumble and participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, these plans were abruptly changed following a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. In this lawsuit, a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was mentioned, and Lesnar is the only individual fitting this description. Lesnar was originally scheduled to travel to Tampa, FL, for the event, but this was cancelled.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, which was won by Cody Rhodes, there has been widespread speculation about who took Lesnar's place in the match. According to Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, it was Bron Breakker who stepped in for Lesnar. Meltzer explained, “I think most people know this, but Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return to Rumble, and this was a change obviously that was made because of the lawsuits or the changes made probably Friday. Friday, most likely perhaps Saturday morning, and Bron breaker because of that, and the fact that the match was pretty much scripted out already. Bron Breaker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role he came in when Brock Lesnar was gonna come in. He threw up the guys Brock Lesnar was gonna throw out. It was you got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was [supposed to be].”

Bryan Alvarez then asked, “So it was Bron Breaker?”

To which Meltzer confirmed, “100%.”

Meltzer further added that Bron Breaker was not initially scheduled to participate in the Rumble.