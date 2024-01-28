Triple H Evades Questions on Vince McMahon Allegations at Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the post-2024 Royal Rumble press conference, Triple H faced inquiries about Vince McMahon's allegations.
Journalist Jon Alba questioned Triple H on the decision to reinstate Vince McMahon amidst these allegations, and the extent of Triple H's knowledge regarding Vince’s reported misconduct.
Instead of addressing these concerns directly, Triple H diverted the conversation to the success of WWE's Netflix deal and the Royal Rumble's ticket sales, emphasizing his preference to not dwell on negative aspects.
Further pressed about internal safeguards at WWE, Triple H offered a brief reply, stating they do "Everything possible." His reluctance to engage in-depth on the subject was apparent, frequently steering the discussion back to the event.
He also noted he has not read the lawsuit.
Triple H asked about Vince McMahon—
#WWE #RoyalRumble
Triple H on the Vince McMahon lawsuit. #WWE #RoyalRumble
