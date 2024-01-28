WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Triple H Evades Questions on Vince McMahon Allegations at Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2024

Triple H Evades Questions on Vince McMahon Allegations at Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the post-2024 Royal Rumble press conference, Triple H faced inquiries about Vince McMahon's allegations.

Journalist Jon Alba questioned Triple H on the decision to reinstate Vince McMahon amidst these allegations, and the extent of Triple H's knowledge regarding Vince’s reported misconduct.

Instead of addressing these concerns directly, Triple H diverted the conversation to the success of WWE's Netflix deal and the Royal Rumble's ticket sales, emphasizing his preference to not dwell on negative aspects.

Further pressed about internal safeguards at WWE, Triple H offered a brief reply, stating they do "Everything possible." His reluctance to engage in-depth on the subject was apparent, frequently steering the discussion back to the event.

He also noted he has not read the lawsuit.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Vince McMahon Allegations in Post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the press conference following the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes was asked about his thoughts on the allegations against Vince [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2024 12:29AM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #vince mcmahon #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85927/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π