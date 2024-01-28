Cody Rhodes Addresses Vince McMahon Allegations in Post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the press conference following the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes was asked about his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon. He responded:

"Great question, I know as far as the news is concerned we were finding it out and reading the same thing that you guys were reading & he said a dark cloud…certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan & the board, clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately & looking at the future, you know I don’t know the answer to that and I think somewhere is really probably a basic tenant of just…this crew more than ever from a roster standpoint is very family, never seen anything like this, most of the time wrestling locker rooms are fighting talking trash, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring & all that nonsense, this crew is very team based and perhaps that’s the ingredient is everyone looking out for everyone ...obviously as more news comes out we’ll be seeing it just like you do."