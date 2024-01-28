WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Addresses Vince McMahon Allegations in Post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2024

Cody Rhodes Addresses Vince McMahon Allegations in Post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the press conference following the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes was asked about his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon. He responded:

"Great question, I know as far as the news is concerned we were finding it out and reading the same thing that you guys were reading & he said a dark cloud…certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan & the board, clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately & looking at the future, you know I don’t know the answer to that and I think somewhere is really probably a basic tenant of just…this crew more than ever from a roster standpoint is very family, never seen anything like this, most of the time wrestling locker rooms are fighting talking trash, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring & all that nonsense, this crew is very team based and perhaps that’s the ingredient is everyone looking out for everyone ...obviously as more news comes out we’ll be seeing it just like you do."

Cody Rhodes Wins 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, Sets Sights on Roman Reigns

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has won tonight's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, becoming the first person in 26 years to win the Rumbl [...]

— Caylon Knox Jan 28, 2024 12:01AM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #cody rhodes #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85926/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π