Cody Rhodes Wins 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, Sets Sights on Roman Reigns

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has won tonight's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Currently, the WWE Universal Championship is held by Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins is the world heavyweight champion. Following his Royal Rumble win at Tropicana Field, Rhodes signaled his intention to challenge Reigns by gesturing towards him in the audience.
Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," made history as the first wrestler to win consecutive Rumble matches in 26 years, entering the fray at number 15. He ousted competitors including Austin Theory, Shinshuke Nakamura, and Gunther, ultimately facing CM Punk in the final standoff.
In a climactic moment, Rhodes countered Punk's Go To Sleep finisher and secured his victory by ejecting Punk over the top rope.
DO THE WORK.— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
FINISH THE STORY.@CodyRhodes just won the Men's #RoyalRumble Match for the second year in a row! The American Nightmare has his sights set on @WWERomanReigns as the Road to #WrestleMania is underway! pic.twitter.com/RkHT2oAsLT
