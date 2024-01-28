WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Wins 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, Sets Sights on Roman Reigns

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 28, 2024

Cody Rhodes Wins 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, Sets Sights on Roman Reigns

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has won tonight's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Currently, the WWE Universal Championship is held by Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins is the world heavyweight champion. Following his Royal Rumble win at Tropicana Field, Rhodes signaled his intention to challenge Reigns by gesturing towards him in the audience.

Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," made history as the first wrestler to win consecutive Rumble matches in 26 years, entering the fray at number 15. He ousted competitors including Austin Theory, Shinshuke Nakamura, and Gunther, ultimately facing CM Punk in the final standoff.

In a climactic moment, Rhodes countered Punk's Go To Sleep finisher and secured his victory by ejecting Punk over the top rope.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Vince McMahon Allegations in Post-Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference

During the press conference following the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes was asked about his thoughts on the allegations against Vince [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2024 12:29AM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #wrestlemania #cody rhodes #roman reigns #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85924/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π