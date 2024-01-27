Bayley Wins 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Bayley has won tonight's 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, which gives her the right to challenge for one of WWE's Women's Championships at WrestleMania 40.
BAYLEY IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA!— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
Congratulations to 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match Winner @itsBayleyWWE! You EARNED it!!! pic.twitter.com/fhPuX2he7K
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com