Bayley Wins 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 27, 2024

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Bayley has won tonight's 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, which gives her the right to challenge for one of WWE's Women's Championships at WrestleMania 40.


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #bayley

