First-Look Inside at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

Since its inception in 1988, the Royal Rumble match has become a celebrated tradition, transforming wrestlers from beloved fan favorites into main event superstars. As the Royal Rumble makes its way to Tampa, Florida on January 27, anticipation is high to see which wrestler will rise to the occasion. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action as the event will be broadcasted on Peacock.

Check out the a first-look at tonight's Royal Rumble 2024 stage and setup.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

