Possible First Entrant in WWE Royal Rumble 2024

New details have emerged about the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event happening tonight.

As the excitement builds for tonight's PLE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, speculation is rife about the first participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. According to Fightful Select, it's rumored that "Main Event" Jey Uso could be the initial, or one of the initial two competitors to start the match this evening.

Furthermore, Corey Brennan has reported sightings of Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez at the venue. Breakker, in particular, is anticipated to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Perez and Morgan are also strong contenders for appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Regarding the event's setting at Tropicana Field, the stage design is reported to be modest, featuring the distinctive dugout dogleg turn-ramp that has been a hallmark in previous rumbles.