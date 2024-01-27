WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE and TNA Strike Deal For Women's Royal Rumble Surprise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

According to PWInsider, tonight's Women's WWE Royal Rumble match will feature a significant interpromotional surprise. The TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is set to compete, marking her first appearance in a WWE event. Despite still being under contract with TNA, an agreement has been made between the two companies allowing her participation.

Grace will be introduced as the Knockouts World Champion, and her TNA entrance theme and graphics will be used during her entrance. This collaboration between WWE and TNA is not unprecedented. Previously, a similar arrangement was made to facilitate Ric Flair's appearance at the Four Horsemen induction ceremony over a decade ago, and last year, then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James participated in the Rumble under a similar agreement.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #tna #tna wrestling #jordynne grace

