Former Champion Set To Make a Comeback During Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) had concluded her obligations with TNA Impact Wrestling, leading to speculation about her return to WWE. This has been confirmed by PWInsider, who reports that Naomi is slated to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise contestant.

This marks Naomi's comeback to WWE, her first appearance since her departure with Sasha Banks from a Raw taping in May 2022. Following their exit, WWE announced their indefinite suspension. Both athletes later became free agents. Mone has been engaged with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but an injury has kept her sidelined. There are rumors about her potentially joining AEW. Meanwhile, Naomi captured the Knockouts Championship in TNA before losing it to Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.