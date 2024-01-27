WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former Champion Set To Make a Comeback During Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

Former Champion Set To Make a Comeback During Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) had concluded her obligations with TNA Impact Wrestling, leading to speculation about her return to WWE. This has been confirmed by PWInsider, who reports that Naomi is slated to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise contestant.

This marks Naomi's comeback to WWE, her first appearance since her departure with Sasha Banks from a Raw taping in May 2022. Following their exit, WWE announced their indefinite suspension. Both athletes later became free agents. Mone has been engaged with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but an injury has kept her sidelined. There are rumors about her potentially joining AEW. Meanwhile, Naomi captured the Knockouts Championship in TNA before losing it to Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Cody Rhodes Appears In Complete WWE Attire During Appearance on The Tonight Show

Cody Rhodes was featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" recently. During his appearance, Rhodes took part in the show's entert [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2024 01:47PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #trinity #naomi #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85913/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π