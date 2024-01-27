Cody Rhodes Appears In Complete WWE Attire During Appearance on The Tonight Show

Cody Rhodes was featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" recently.

During his appearance, Rhodes took part in the show's entertaining "Phone Booth" game, joining forces with actor Ken Jeong and basketball icon Dwayne Wade.

The appearance of the WWE star on the January 26 episode was to publicize the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, set to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The "Phone Booth" game involves players receiving an additional person in their booth each time they answer a trivia question incorrectly, or their opponent answers correctly. Rhodes was the first to join Jeong in his booth, following Wade's correct answer to a basketball-related question.

The segment can be viewed in the video linked below.