WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Stage Sign Prior to 2024 Royal Rumble

In anticipation of the Royal Rumble, WWE's official Twitter account has revealed a video showcasing the WrestleMania 40 stage sign. This sign is set to be a key visual element in the next few months.

The accompanying caption of the video reads, "The Road to #WrestleMania begins TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble! 🫵 8E/5P on @peacock in the US and @wwenetwork everywhere else!” This marks the commencement of the path leading to WrestleMania 40."