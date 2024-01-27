WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Stage Sign Prior to 2024 Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

In anticipation of the Royal Rumble, WWE's official Twitter account has revealed a video showcasing the WrestleMania 40 stage sign. This sign is set to be a key visual element in the next few months.

The accompanying caption of the video reads, "The Road to #WrestleMania begins TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble! 🫵 8E/5P on @peacock in the US and @wwenetwork everywhere else!” This marks the commencement of the path leading to WrestleMania 40."

#wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #royal rumble

