WWE Reportedly Planning Unconventional Surprise for Tonight's Royal Rumble 2024

A fresh report has emerged, hinting at a potential spoiler for this evening's event that's set to amplify the excitement.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is orchestrating an unexpected and unconventional surprise for tonight's Royal Rumble premium live event. It has been described as an "off the wall surprise."

In preparation for tonight's event, WWE has purportedly been in contact with external organizations about the possibility of featuring their wrestlers in the two Royal Rumble matches planned for this evening.