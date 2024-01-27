WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Reportedly Planning Unconventional Surprise for Tonight's Royal Rumble 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

WWE Reportedly Planning Unconventional Surprise for Tonight's Royal Rumble 2024

A fresh report has emerged, hinting at a potential spoiler for this evening's event that's set to amplify the excitement.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is orchestrating an unexpected and unconventional surprise for tonight's Royal Rumble premium live event. It has been described as an "off the wall surprise."

In preparation for tonight's event, WWE has purportedly been in contact with external organizations about the possibility of featuring their wrestlers in the two Royal Rumble matches planned for this evening.

Netflix CEO Discusses WWE Collaboration and Five-Year Contract Opt-Out Clause

Netflix CEO Greg Peters recently discussed the new agreement bringing WWE to Netflix in 2025, particularly highlighting the Monday Night Raw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2024 01:42PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85909/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π