Big SPOILER On Potential WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Surprise Entrant

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble could hold a significant surprise for fans, as there's buzz about a notable entrant in one of the event's marquee matches.
Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reports that Jade Cargill, previously with AEW, is rumored to be a part of the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Cargill, who has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL since her transition to WWE, was reportedly seen at the event's rehearsals this Thursday. It should be noted, though, that WWE's plans can often change last minute. Her potential appearance is highly anticipated by fans, marking her first in-ring appearance for WWE.
