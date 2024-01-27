Superstars in Tampa for WWE Royal Rumble, Update on Brock Lesnar's Participation

Fightful Select provides an extensive list of updates in anticipation of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View (PLE) event in Tampa, Florida. Key points include:

- Several WWE superstars, not previously announced for the Royal Rumble event, are reportedly in Tampa or scheduled to arrive. These names include The Undertaker, Omos, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, The Creeds, JD McDonagh, R-Truth, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Titus O’Neil, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E.

- Additionally, numerous personalities who were in Florida for SmackDown on Friday are also in the vicinity. These include Carmelo Hayes, Asuka, Kaiti Sane, Katana Chance, Scarlett, Akam, Rezar, Karrion Kross, Angelo Dawkins, Carlito, Santos Escobar, B-Fab, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, Gable Steveson, Angel Garza, Humberto, Elektra Lopez, Miz, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Jimmy Uso, and Trick Williams.

- Fightful reports that the limited announcement of Royal Rumble entrants was a strategic decision.

- Post-event, a press conference is scheduled, though it remains uncertain if Triple H will be addressing the media.

-Brock Lesnar was initially set to travel to Tampa for the Royal Rumble earlier this week. However, his plans may have been altered due to recent developments in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

- Cody Rhodes filmed a cameo for the Tonight Show on Thursday night.