Slim Jim Resumes Promotional Ties with WWE

As previously reported, Slim Jim paused its promotional partnership with WWE earlier this week following the release of the lawsuit and allegations against former TKO Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse, sexual assault and more in a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant on Thursday. McMahon has since resigned from his post from WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings. PWInsider reports that Slim Jim issued a statement, announcing that the company has restored its partnership with WWE.

The statement noted that the company has opted to re-enter the partnership due to the departure of McMahon. It reads as follows:

“After the departure of Vince McMahon, and discussions with WWE TKO senior leadership, Slim Jim has decided to re-enter the Royal Rumble.”