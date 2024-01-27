Associates of Vince McMahon Potentially Facing Termination From WWE

The ongoing repercussions of Vince McMahon's exit from WWE continue to resonate, particularly affecting those closely linked to him. McMahon has stepped down from all positions at TKO, including his roles as TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, in the wake of a lawsuit accusing him of involvement in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal with a former WWE employee.

In the wake of McMahon's departure, there's been a general sense of relief within the company. However, according to Pwinsider, there's also speculation that Endeavour might purge those closely associated with McMahon and his team, aiming for a "fresh start" for the company in the post-McMahon era.

Several employees who left the company after McMahon's initial resignation reportedly returned when he reasserted control last year. Post the WWE-UFC merger, their ties to McMahon are believed to potentially jeopardize their future with the company.

It's important to note that while McMahon remains a significant stockholder, his capacity to regain control as he did previously in WWE is limited. He no longer holds the majority of the company's stock nor the voting power he once wielded.