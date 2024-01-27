WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Many in WWE Eagerly Anticipate Potential Return of Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

Many in WWE Eagerly Anticipate Potential Return of Stephanie McMahon

Following Vince McMahon's resignation from all his positions within TKO, including his roles as TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, thereby concluding his involvement with the company, there has been growing speculation regarding the potential return of Stephanie McMahon to the organization.

Previously, a year ago, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her executive position at WWE, relinquishing her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO. This decision came after Vince McMahon reinstated himself to the WWE Board Of Directors, and prior to his agreement to sell the company to Endeavor, leading to the formation of TKO Holdings Group in conjunction with UFC.

In the summer of 2022, Stephanie initially announced a leave of absence from WWE, only to make a comeback following the emergence of Vince's scandal involving alleged hush money payments. However, she ultimately resigned from her WWE responsibilities.

Her final departure was reportedly influenced by the anticipation of a potential demotion after Vince’s return to the company. It was understood that she chose to leave, not requiring the position or financial benefits, particularly after deciding to exit months earlier.

The revelations of allegations against Vince by a former WWE employee led to speculations that Stephanie might have been aware of some of these serious accusations, which could have influenced her decision to leave.

According to PWInsider, there is optimism about Stephanie's possible return to the company with Vince McMahon's permanent departure. Nonetheless, it remains uncertain how she would integrate into the new structure under TKO/Endeavor's ownership.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #tko #endeavor

