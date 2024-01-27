Vince McMahon Removed from WWE & TKO Online Platforms, Stripped of Voting Rights for Reinstatement

Yesterday, we shared news that Vince McMahon has stepped down from his position at TKO amidst serious accusations including sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse, and sexual assault.

This development has led to McMahon being excluded from both WWE and TKO's online platforms.

Ultimately, McMahon now lacks the authority within TKO Group to reinstate himself, indicating that his departure this time is indeed permanent.

As of Friday evening, McMahon's profile has been removed from the TKO website where he was a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, WWE.com has erased all mentions of Vince from its Superstars page, and he has not been transferred to the Alumni section as is customary. McMahon's resignation is currently a headline story on numerous prominent news websites. Notably, as of 7:00 PM EST yesterday, no direct member of the McMahon family is actively involved in WWE operations. This is a significant change, considering the McMahon family's involvement in WWE since its inception as Capitol Wrestling in the 1950s by Jess & Vincent J. McMahon.