Vince McMahon Resigns from Executive Roles at TKO Group Amid Legal Turmoil

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2024

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his roles as the Executive Chairman and Board Member of TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a conglomerate created by Endeavor, incorporating both WWE and UFC.

In a communication with employees, WWE President and member of the TKO Board, Nick Khan, announced, "Vince McMahon has relinquished his positions as TKO's Executive Chairman and as a member of the TKO Board of Directors," as reported by Variety. "His involvement with both TKO Group Holdings and WWE has come to an end."

This development follows a lawsuit filed against McMahon by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. The lawsuit charges McMahon, along with the company and ex-WWE executive John Laurinaitis, of abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking her to other individuals, including Laurinaitis, previously the head of talent relations at WWE.

