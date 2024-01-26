Vince McMahon Resigns from Executive Roles at TKO Group Amid Legal Turmoil

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his roles as the Executive Chairman and Board Member of TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a conglomerate created by Endeavor, incorporating both WWE and UFC.

In a communication with employees, WWE President and member of the TKO Board, Nick Khan, announced, "Vince McMahon has relinquished his positions as TKO's Executive Chairman and as a member of the TKO Board of Directors," as reported by Variety. "His involvement with both TKO Group Holdings and WWE has come to an end."

This development follows a lawsuit filed against McMahon by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. The lawsuit charges McMahon, along with the company and ex-WWE executive John Laurinaitis, of abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking her to other individuals, including Laurinaitis, previously the head of talent relations at WWE.