Major Free Agents Not Expected to Appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

As the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event draws near, with only a day remaining, the WWE Universe is buzzing with anticipation about who might make surprise appearances in the men's and women's Rumble matches. Yet, recent developments have cast doubt on the participation of two high-profile free agents who were earlier speculated to be surprise entrants.

PWInsider has reported that neither Mercedes Moné nor Kazuchika Okada are expected to take part in the WWE Royal Rumble. This aligns with an earlier report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which suggested that both talents are leaning towards joining AEW. It's speculated that Okada may appear around the time of AEW Revolution, if not at the event itself, and Mercedes is reportedly being groomed for a significant debut in AEW.

In a connected update, Fightful Select published a report last evening indicating that Brock Lesnar might be a surprise participant in the event. Nevertheless, his recent involvement in the latest lawsuit concerning Vince McMahon could potentially impede his appearance.