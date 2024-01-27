New Entrants Announced for 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, Complete List Updated

Several new entrants have been confirmed for the men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The announcement was made during the last episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the event, which was held in Miami, FL.

On the final SmackDown episode before the Royal Rumble, known as the "go-home" show, R-Truth, Jimmy Uso, and Santos Escobar were revealed as participants. They were seen drawing their entry numbers from a large golden tumbler, under the supervision of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine, solidifying their spots in the Saturday night's men’s Royal Rumble match.

These new entrants join an already star-studded lineup for the match, which includes Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, and Kofi Kingston.