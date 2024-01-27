WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Entrants Announced for 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, Complete List Updated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

Several new entrants have been confirmed for the men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The announcement was made during the last episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the event, which was held in Miami, FL.

On the final SmackDown episode before the Royal Rumble, known as the "go-home" show, R-Truth, Jimmy Uso, and Santos Escobar were revealed as participants. They were seen drawing their entry numbers from a large golden tumbler, under the supervision of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine, solidifying their spots in the Saturday night's men’s Royal Rumble match.

These new entrants join an already star-studded lineup for the match, which includes Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, and Kofi Kingston.

Final Match Card for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place tonight at the Tropicana Field, with the event being broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2024 08:02AM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

