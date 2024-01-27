WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Match Card for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place tonight at the Tropicana Field, with the event being broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network outside the U.S.

The lineup for the event features four highly anticipated matches.

Here’s the finalized lineup:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Confirmed participants include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Confirmed participants include Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (current champion) vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton.

WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (current champion) vs. Kevin Owens.

Our live coverage will commence with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST.

Vince McMahon Resigns from Executive Roles at TKO Group Amid Legal Turmoil

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his roles as the Executive Chairman and Board Member of TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a conglomerate created [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2024 08:47PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

