Title Bout Announced for Tonight’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is pulling out all the stops for tonight's Collision episode, aiming to captivate audiences against WWE's Royal Rumble 2024.

The show will feature a title bout with Orange Cassidy defending his International Title against Kommander.

Additionally, the night will see Eddie Kingston in a challenging match against Willie Mack.

The latest lineup for tonight's Collision at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, includes:

- FTR & Daniel Garcia in an Escape the Cage Elimination Match against The House of Black

- AEW International Title Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Komander

- Eddie Kingston facing off against Willie Mack

- A tag team clash with Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

- Bryan Danielson taking on Yuji Nagata

- The return of Serena Deeb to in-ring competition



- A match between Mariah May and Lady Frost