WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Title Bout Announced for Tonight’s AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2024

Title Bout Announced for Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is pulling out all the stops for tonight's Collision episode, aiming to captivate audiences against WWE's Royal Rumble 2024.

The show will feature a title bout with Orange Cassidy defending his International Title against Kommander. 

Additionally, the night will see Eddie Kingston in a challenging match against Willie Mack.

The latest lineup for tonight's Collision at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, includes:

- FTR & Daniel Garcia in an Escape the Cage Elimination Match against The House of Black

- AEW International Title Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Komander

- Eddie Kingston facing off against Willie Mack

- A tag team clash with Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

- Bryan Danielson taking on Yuji Nagata

- The return of Serena Deeb to in-ring competition


- A match between Mariah May and Lady Frost

Final Match Card for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place tonight at the Tropicana Field, with the event being broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2024 08:02AM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85898/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π