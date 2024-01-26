WWE Superstars Instructed to Remain Silent on Allegations Against Vince McMahon

The wrestling community continues to grapple with the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, detailed in a recent lawsuit by Janel Grant. The lawsuit also implicates former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.
In light of these events, there is heightened attention on the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday. WWE stars, scheduled for media appearances surrounding the event, have reportedly been instructed, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, to avoid discussing anything outside of the Royal Rumble or storyline matters.
