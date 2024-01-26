The Rock Reportedly Determined to Face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

There's still no definitive confirmation regarding The Rock's participation in a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

During his recent media appearances, including on ESPN's First Take, The Rock discussed the potential match. The ex-WWE Champion expressed optimism about the match happening, suggesting that it could be the grandest WrestleMania ever. Subsequent reports indicated that the match remains a possibility.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, mentioned that The Rock hasn't formally agreed to the match yet, emphasizing the word "yet." The Rock appears ready and eager for the match, expressing a strong desire to face Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the arrangement is not yet finalized.

Meltzer noted, quoting a source within the company, that Johnson is very determined to face Reigns at WrestleMania.