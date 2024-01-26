WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock Reportedly Determined to Face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2024

The Rock Reportedly Determined to Face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

There's still no definitive confirmation regarding The Rock's participation in a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

During his recent media appearances, including on ESPN's First Take, The Rock discussed the potential match. The ex-WWE Champion expressed optimism about the match happening, suggesting that it could be the grandest WrestleMania ever. Subsequent reports indicated that the match remains a possibility.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, mentioned that The Rock hasn't formally agreed to the match yet, emphasizing the word "yet." The Rock appears ready and eager for the match, expressing a strong desire to face Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the arrangement is not yet finalized.

Meltzer noted, quoting a source within the company, that Johnson is very determined to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's WWE Return in Jeopardy Following Vince McMahon's Lawsuit

This week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Brock Lesnar was anticipated to make a comeback on WWE TV, potentially mak [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2024 05:26AM


Tags: #wwe #dwayne johnson #the rock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85888/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π