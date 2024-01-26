Brock Lesnar's WWE Return in Jeopardy Following Vince McMahon's Lawsuit

This week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Brock Lesnar was anticipated to make a comeback on WWE TV, potentially making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. However, recent developments have cast doubt on his return. Following a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, in which Lesnar is mentioned, speculation has arisen regarding Lesnar's future with the company. He was originally slated to come back in time for the WrestleMania season storyline.

According to Fightful Select, citing a WWE source, there might be alterations to Lesnar's comeback plans. This suggests that his return for the Rumble, or in the near future, is now uncertain. The lawsuit's revelations bring into question whether Lesnar will ever return to WWE TV. For those unfamiliar with the case, you can read the full details here. Vince McMahon has publicly denied the allegations.