Vince McMahon Makes Public Statement on Abuse and Trafficking Claims

A representative for Vince McMahon has issued a statement in response to serious allegations brought against him. These allegations, which include sex trafficking and abuse, have been detailed in a lawsuit filed on January 25, 2024.

Responding to the lawsuit, Vince McMahon's spokesperson told Deadline:

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

Additionally, TKO, the parent company of WWE where McMahon holds the position of Executive Chairman of the Board, relayed to Variety:

“Mr McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”