Media Blogger Brad Shepard Faces Backlash For Exposing Janel Grant's Identity Online

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and exploitation. The lawsuit claims McMahon coerced Grant into sexual activities, purportedly offering career benefits within WWE in return. Additionally, Grant asserts that she entered a nondisclosure agreement in 2022, wherein McMahon consented to pay her $3 million for her silence regarding the incidents. However, the lawsuit also alleges McMahon breached the terms of this agreement. The lawsuit's primary aim is to annul the nondisclosure agreement and seek monetary compensation for the damages.
In the lawsuit, a media blogger who leaked her name online was referred to although not named. That blogger is widely believed to be Brad Shepard.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also confirmed such with the inclusion of his name in a quote tweet.
Not only did Brad Shepard out the woman, he posted a picture of what he thought was her. It wasn't.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 25, 2024
It was another woman with the same name, and put a lot of attention and weirdos on her, having nothing to do with it. https://t.co/OLCIyDR8qH
