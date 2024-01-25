WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Media Blogger Brad Shepard Faces Backlash For Exposing Janel Grant's Identity Online

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and exploitation. The lawsuit claims McMahon coerced Grant into sexual activities, purportedly offering career benefits within WWE in return. Additionally, Grant asserts that she entered a nondisclosure agreement in 2022, wherein McMahon consented to pay her $3 million for her silence regarding the incidents. However, the lawsuit also alleges McMahon breached the terms of this agreement. The lawsuit's primary aim is to annul the nondisclosure agreement and seek monetary compensation for the damages.

In the lawsuit, a media blogger who leaked her name online was referred to although not named. That blogger is widely believed to be Brad Shepard.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also confirmed such with the inclusion of his name in a quote tweet.

Brock Lesnar Named In Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

In a recent development reported by the Wall Street Journal, Janel Grant, an individual implicated in the Vince McMahon NDA scandal, has com [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2024 03:33PM


