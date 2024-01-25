WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Named In Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

In a recent development reported by the Wall Street Journal, Janel Grant, an individual implicated in the Vince McMahon NDA scandal, has come forward with allegations of misconduct within the WWE organization. According to the report, Grant was allegedly directed by Vince McMahon to engage in explicit activities, specifically to capture sexual photos and videos, as part of an effort to persuade Brock Lesnar to renew his contract with WWE. McMahon is quoted as having explicitly stated that engaging in sexual acts with Lesnar was a component of this arrangement.

Further intensifying these allegations, Brock Lesnar himself is reported to have shown approval of the material, allegedly commenting positively on what he saw. Subsequently, Lesnar is said to have acquired Grant's phone number and purportedly instructed her to send a video of herself urinating, following which he is accused of using derogatory language towards her.

Vince McMahon's Text Messages Emerge In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and exploitation. The [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2024 03:14PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #brock lesnar

