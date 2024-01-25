Brock Lesnar Named In Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

In a recent development reported by the Wall Street Journal, Janel Grant, an individual implicated in the Vince McMahon NDA scandal, has come forward with allegations of misconduct within the WWE organization. According to the report, Grant was allegedly directed by Vince McMahon to engage in explicit activities, specifically to capture sexual photos and videos, as part of an effort to persuade Brock Lesnar to renew his contract with WWE. McMahon is quoted as having explicitly stated that engaging in sexual acts with Lesnar was a component of this arrangement.

Further intensifying these allegations, Brock Lesnar himself is reported to have shown approval of the material, allegedly commenting positively on what he saw. Subsequently, Lesnar is said to have acquired Grant's phone number and purportedly instructed her to send a video of herself urinating, following which he is accused of using derogatory language towards her.