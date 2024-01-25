Brock Lesnar Named In Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

In a recent development reported by the Wall Street Journal, Janel Grant, an individual implicated in the Vince McMahon NDA scandal, has come forward with allegations of misconduct within the WWE organization. According to the report, Grant was allegedly directed by Vince McMahon to engage in explicit activities, specifically to capture sexual photos and videos, as part of an effort to persuade Brock Lesnar to renew his contract with WWE. McMahon is quoted as having explicitly stated that engaging in sexual acts with Lesnar was a component of this arrangement.
Further intensifying these allegations, Brock Lesnar himself is reported to have shown approval of the material, allegedly commenting positively on what he saw. Subsequently, Lesnar is said to have acquired Grant's phone number and purportedly instructed her to send a video of herself urinating, following which he is accused of using derogatory language towards her.
Janel Grant, one of the women in Vince McMahon’s NDA scandal, was instructed to take sexual photos and videos for Brock Lesnar in an attempt to get him to re-sign with the WWE. Vince McMahon told her that “F*cking [Brock]” was part of the deal.— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) January 25, 2024
Brock Lesnar told the victim that… pic.twitter.com/ruL9kROasb
⚡ Vince McMahon's Text Messages Emerge In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and exploitation. The [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2024 03:14PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com