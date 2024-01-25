Vince McMahon's Text Messages Emerge In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and exploitation. The lawsuit claims McMahon coerced Grant into sexual activities, purportedly offering career benefits within WWE in return. Additionally, Grant asserts that she entered a nondisclosure agreement in 2022, wherein McMahon consented to pay her $3 million for her silence regarding the incidents. However, the lawsuit also alleges McMahon breached the terms of this agreement. The lawsuit's primary aim is to annul the nondisclosure agreement and seek monetary compensation for the damages.
The Wall Street Journal reports on the lawsuit, highlighting that it accuses McMahon of leveraging his position to pressure Grant into sexual relations as a means of furthering her career at WWE.
⚡ Further Update On Vince McMahon Sexual Misconduct Allegations
A further update on the recent allegations of sexual misconduct alleged against Vince McMahon has surfaced. The lawsuit filed in July 2021
