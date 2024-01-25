Further Update On Vince McMahon Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A further update on the recent allegations of sexual misconduct alleged against Vince McMahon has surfaced.

The lawsuit filed in July 2021 alleges that Vince McMahon, WWE's CEO, directed an employee, identified as Grant, to produce explicit sexual content for a prominent WWE superstar in an effort to secure his contract renewal. The wrestler, who has also competed in UFC, was not explicitly named in the lawsuit. However, individuals familiar with the situation have purportedly identified him as Brock Lesnar, a well-known figure in WWE.

According to the lawsuit, McMahon shared these explicit images with the wrestler and communicated to Grant that the superstar was pleased with the content. Following the wrestler's agreement to a new contract with WWE, McMahon reportedly messaged Grant in August 2021, implying that her involvement was a decisive factor in the negotiation.

In December of the same year, McMahon is accused of providing Grant's personal contact information to the WWE star. The lawsuit claims that the wrestler then requested a video of Grant engaging in a specific lewd act, and upon receiving it, he derogatorily referred to her. The suit also mentions that in the same month, the wrestler expressed interest in meeting Grant, but this plan was thwarted by a snowstorm.

Janel Grant’s lawsuit alleged that she met Vince McMahon in March 2019 and was looking for a job after her parents had died. McMahon is alleged to have recruited people to have sex with Grant as well, including WWE’s former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, who is named as a defendant in the suit.

The suit states that in a May 2020 encounter, McMahon defecated on her head during a threesome. McMahon allegedly forcefully used sex toys on her, including dildos he named after WWE wrestlers, causing her bruising and bleeding.

The suit cited a July 2020 text that said others at WWE wanted to have sex with her after seeing photos on McMahon’s phone, and the group laughed when he told them, “She may scream and try to say NO!!although it would B difficult to say anything with a c— down her throat.”