Another Former WWE Superstar Set To Join TNA

During the recent TNA Impact Wrestling broadcast on Thursday, viewers were presented with a video segment featuring a voiceover discussing the gradual nature of change, echoing the evolution TNA has experienced over the years. The video concluded with Mustafa Ali making an appearance, endorsing the message.
Previously associated with WWE, Ali was released from the company last September. Following his departure, he debuted at the APC's 20th Anniversary event, marking his first appearance post-WWE. Since then, Ali has participated in events for Game Change Wrestling and is scheduled for appearances at Progress and DEFY. Additionally, he was featured in a pre-recorded video at Battle in the Valley, where he issued a challenge to Hiromu Takahashi for a bout at Windy City Riot.
“I’m @MustafaAli_X and I approve this message.” #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jgKzEUt9W0— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024
⚡ Brock Lesnar's WWE Return in Jeopardy Following Vince McMahon's Lawsuit
This week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Brock Lesnar was anticipated to make a comeback on WWE TV, potentially mak [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2024 05:26AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com