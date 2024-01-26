WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Former WWE Superstar Set To Join TNA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2024

During the recent TNA Impact Wrestling broadcast on Thursday, viewers were presented with a video segment featuring a voiceover discussing the gradual nature of change, echoing the evolution TNA has experienced over the years. The video concluded with Mustafa Ali making an appearance, endorsing the message.

Previously associated with WWE, Ali was released from the company last September. Following his departure, he debuted at the APC's 20th Anniversary event, marking his first appearance post-WWE. Since then, Ali has participated in events for Game Change Wrestling and is scheduled for appearances at Progress and DEFY. Additionally, he was featured in a pre-recorded video at Battle in the Valley, where he issued a challenge to Hiromu Takahashi for a bout at Windy City Riot.

