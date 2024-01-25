Justin Barrasso Retracts WrestleMania 40 Story; Cites Misinformation in WWE Reports

On Wednesday, Justin Barrasso of SI.com made certain remarks concerning Cody Rhodes' plans for WWE Wrestlemania 40. He stated:

"Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he ‘finish his story’ at Wrestlemania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk."

Barrasso recently released a subsequent article, providing the following update:

“I reported spoilers for Sports Illustrated yesterday regarding the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. I reported what was detailed to me by previously reliable sources. It appears this was a deliberate attempt at misinformation, or misinformation that is being spread through WWE itself.

I apologize for the errors in yesterday’s report. When posting these reports, the entirety of the information needs to accurate.”