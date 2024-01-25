Former WWE Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing Vince McMahon of Sex Trafficking

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, has initiated legal proceedings against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut. The lawsuit alleges that Grant endured physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking during her time at WWE. The purpose of Grant's lawsuit is twofold: to seek redress for her personal experiences and to champion those who may be hesitant to come forward with similar claims.

The lawsuit details disturbing allegations against McMahon and another executive at WWE. On June 15, 2021, Grant asserts that she was confined in an office at WWE headquarters, where McMahon and the other executive alternately sexually assaulted her. This reportedly occurred while other employees were present in the building. Another instance cited in the lawsuit occurred on June 23, 2021. Grant claims that McMahon locked her in his private locker room and sexually assaulted her on a massage table. Subsequent to this alleged incident, McMahon's personal assistant reportedly handed Grant gift cards from Bloomingdale's valued at $15,000 in her office.

The complete article from The Wall Street Journal, which is accessible only to subscribers, provides further details on these allegations.

UPDATE: