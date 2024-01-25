LA Knight Reportedly Faced Potential WWE Release Multiple Times

In an interview with ESPN.com, WWE NXT's Shawn Michaels spoke about LA Knight's addition to the brand, noting Knight's age of 38 at the time he joined. Michaels described Knight as epitomizing the ideal WWE wrestler, strongly advocated by Vince McMahon. He emphasized Knight's fresh appeal, disregarding his age, and stated, "I would tell them all the time that there is this guy. When people say a WWE guy or a Vince [McMahon] guy, he was f—ing it. I was trying to tell [them], lose the three-eight. He never looked to me like he had any mileage on him. To me he was still brand frickin’ new."

Michaels also revealed that Knight was nearly released multiple times while at the Performance Center. He detailed his efforts to save Knight's position, often citing Knight's involvement in ongoing storylines as a reason to keep him. Michaels said, "I never lied, I did always have him in stuff. But there were a couple of people that I knew from this mythical age thing, wasn’t fitting their qualifications, but I always kept them in storylines. And so my excuse was, we can’t get rid of him now.”