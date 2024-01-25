The Latest New On TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View Buys

TNA Wrestling marked its comeback this month with a newly branded event, "Hard to Kill," as a pay-per-view.

This event showcased the debut of several prominent wrestlers, including ex-WWE talents Dana Brooke, Nic Nemeth (known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE), and Xia Brookside.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggested that this event could achieve TNA's highest pay-per-view sales since the notable 2021 Rebellion event. That event was headlined by AEW's Kenny Omega triumphing over Rich Swann to claim the Impact World Title.

Presently, the TV buyrate stands at 8,000.

There will be more details on the butyrate soon.