WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Latest New On TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View Buys

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2024

The Latest New On TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View Buys

TNA Wrestling marked its comeback this month with a newly branded event, "Hard to Kill," as a pay-per-view.

This event showcased the debut of several prominent wrestlers, including ex-WWE talents Dana Brooke, Nic Nemeth (known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE), and Xia Brookside.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggested that this event could achieve TNA's highest pay-per-view sales since the notable 2021 Rebellion event. That event was headlined by AEW's Kenny Omega triumphing over Rich Swann to claim the Impact World Title.

Presently, the TV buyrate stands at 8,000. 

There will be more details on the butyrate soon.

Ex-AEW Talent Spotted Behind the Scenes at Latest TNA Tapings

At the recent TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida, a notable presence was that of Shawn Spears, a former AEW star. This past weekend's event att [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2024 01:38PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #hard to kill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85874/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π