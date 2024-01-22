WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-AEW Talent Spotted Behind the Scenes at Latest TNA Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

At the recent TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida, a notable presence was that of Shawn Spears, a former AEW star. This past weekend's event attracted several free agents, including Mason Madden (Mace), Mansoor, and Alex Zayne, and also marked the debut of Big Damo.

Fightful Select reported that Shawn Spears, a native of the Florida area, was seen at the TNA tapings. Observers noted a significant interaction between Spears and Scott D’Amore, lasting approximately 20 minutes near the Gorilla position. Spears, a former member of The Pinnacle, concluded his tenure with AEW in 2023 after four years.

Should Spears decide to join TNA, he would be in the company of other seasoned professionals like Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler). More details are expected to follow.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #shawn spears #aew

