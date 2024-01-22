Ex-AEW Talent Spotted Behind the Scenes at Latest TNA Tapings

At the recent TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida, a notable presence was that of Shawn Spears, a former AEW star. This past weekend's event attracted several free agents, including Mason Madden (Mace), Mansoor, and Alex Zayne, and also marked the debut of Big Damo.

Fightful Select reported that Shawn Spears, a native of the Florida area, was seen at the TNA tapings. Observers noted a significant interaction between Spears and Scott D’Amore, lasting approximately 20 minutes near the Gorilla position. Spears, a former member of The Pinnacle, concluded his tenure with AEW in 2023 after four years.

Should Spears decide to join TNA, he would be in the company of other seasoned professionals like Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler). More details are expected to follow.