Love and WWE’ Reality Show Debuts Its First Trailer Featuring Stars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

WWE's Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are the stars of Hulu's latest reality series, 'Love and WWE.' This series offers an exclusive look into their lives and careers in the world of professional wrestling, featuring behind-the-scenes footage leading up to WrestleMania 39.
'Love and WWE' is set to premiere on Hulu on February 2nd.
💋💪 @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE show us what partnership is all about, inside of the ring and out.#LoveAndWWE premieres February 2 on @hulu pic.twitter.com/0MK3j3BA1O— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2024
