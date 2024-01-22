WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former WWE Champion Big E Prioritizes Health Over Hasty Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2024

Former WWE Champion Big E Prioritizes Health Over Hasty Return

Fans eager for updates on Big E's potential return to the ring following his 2022 neck injury will need to remain patient. The ex-WWE Champion has confirmed that there's still no set timeline for his comeback.

In a conversation with TMZ, Big E expressed that his neck has healed, stating, "the bones are connected to the other bones."

He further emphasized his cautious approach, saying, "I just want to make a smart decision. I didn’t start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So, I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. I don’t have a timeline, unfortunately, so thank you for asking.”

WWE 2K24 Launch Date Confirmed, Unveiling of Cover Superstar

WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. 2K, the gam [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2024 08:26AM


Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85809/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π