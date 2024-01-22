Former WWE Champion Big E Prioritizes Health Over Hasty Return

Fans eager for updates on Big E's potential return to the ring following his 2022 neck injury will need to remain patient. The ex-WWE Champion has confirmed that there's still no set timeline for his comeback.

In a conversation with TMZ, Big E expressed that his neck has healed, stating, "the bones are connected to the other bones."

He further emphasized his cautious approach, saying, "I just want to make a smart decision. I didn’t start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So, I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. I don’t have a timeline, unfortunately, so thank you for asking.”