WWE 2K24 Launch Date Confirmed, Unveiling of Cover Superstar

WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

2K, the game's publisher, has announced Cody Rhodes as the face of the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24 will showcase Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on its cover, marking the first time a WWE 2K game features two women on the cover, with Belair being the first woman of color to grace the cover.

Additionally, the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition is being released in celebration of WrestleMania's 40th anniversary. This edition's cover is adorned with a mix of legendary and current WWE Superstars, along with the renowned WrestleMania sign. Visual Concepts, the game's developer, has included a WrestleMania mode in WWE 2K24, allowing players to relive pivotal WrestleMania moments. The game introduces four new match types, including Ambulance and Special Guest Referee matches, two new MyRISE journeys, and a lineup of over 200 WWE Superstars and Legends. This roster includes names like Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Batista, Kurt Angle, Asuka, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Chyna, and others.

The game also features enhancements such as the ability to adjust the camera during live gameplay, and upgrades to the Ramp and Dive cameras.

Cody Rhodes expressed his enthusiasm about being the cover Superstar: “I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story. As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

Official Release:

2K Showcase…of the Immortals:

For 40 years, WrestleMania has captivated millions of fans around the globe as WWE Superstars became Legends and spectacular moments - from Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, to “Mr. WrestleMania” Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker putting on a match for the ages, and many more - cemented WWE Hall of Fame legacies. “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” has drawn earth-shaking roars from 100,000+ in attendance, as the biggest icons in WWE made history, and left every drop of blood, sweat and tears in the squared circle. 40 years in the making, the WWE 2K24 Showcase…of the Immortals puts players in control, playing through the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history as 2K’s distinctive Slingshot Tech seamlessly morphs gameplay to live-action footage and back again for the most immersive WrestleMania video game experience to date. A host of unlockable content adds challenge and replay value to this historical experience;

Iconic Roster:

WWE 2K24 boasts a star-studded roster featuring WWE Legends including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Andre the Giant, alongside current WWE Superstars including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns, whose larger-than-life entrances and signature moves are heightened by ultra- realistic graphics.

New Match Types and Improvements on Existing Match Types:

Players asked, and WWE 2K24 delivers, with four new, chaotic match types: Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. In addition, the Backstage Brawl now features 4-player support and new interactive environmental elements - including a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas - while the Royal Rumble now offers support for eight online players in 30-Superstar online matches. All of the familiar WWE 2K match types, such as WarGames, Extreme Rules, TLC, Submission, Hell in a Cell, and many more also return. More details on each new match type will be shared soon;

Gameplay Upgrades:

WWE 2K24 features improvements to gameplay throughout, including Super Finishers, the Trading Blows mini-game, top rope dive onto a group of opponents outside the ring, double title matches, new Paybacks and much more. New weapon types, including trash cans, guitars and microphones, plus the ability to throw weapons, allow players to bring the pain. Also, seven real WWE referees are featured to add to the immersive experience;

MyGM:

The popular WWE brand management simulation continues to expand with new GMs and brands to choose from, more match types, more Dramas, more Championships, talent scouts, Superstar trading between brands, Superstar contract management and the new Superstar Journey, which allows Superstars to earn XP, train and level up to gain new benefits after participating in matches;

MyFACTION:

The team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns with a new direct purchase card market and updated multiplayer experience. Players can now compete in ranked online QuickPlay with unique rewards and seasonal leaderboards, challenge themselves with Weekly Towers, and take on a revamped Faction Wars 2.0, featuring more real-world factions, more 4v4 match types, a Faction Wars specific reward shop and more. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes;

MyRISE:

In WWE 2K’s unique career mode experience, two new storylines - Undisputed (men’s) and Unleashed (women’s) - put players in control of custom created Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and cement their legacies in WWE history. Featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Mick Foley and others performing MyRISE voiceover for the first time, alongside other Superstars and Legends, expanded rewards, original MyRISE characters and unlockables carrying-over into other game modes, and new environments, MyRISE is more impactful on the overall WWE 2K experience than ever before;

Universe:

The ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events now features expanded Rivalry actions, including run-ins, Money in the Bank cash-ins, scenarios and brawls, as well as new cutscenes, Special Guest Referee support, Double Title Matches and a Loser Leaves Town stipulation;

Creation Suite:

The crown jewel of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite returns with all-new support for Create-A-Referee and Create-A-Sign, as well as new parts and animations to design custom Superstars, GMs, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships and more.