Latest Developments in Vince McMahon's Upcoming Netflix Documentary

The long-awaited documentary series chronicling Vince McMahon's life and career is poised for release this year, following an extensive development phase.
In its Q3 2020 financials call, WWE revealed a collaboration with Netflix, featuring Bill Simmons as executive producer and Chris Smith as director. This docuseries is slated to be the highest-budgeted project of its kind on Netflix.
While McMahon will have the chance to review footage, his input will be restricted until the final version is complete.
Dave Meltzer, a contributor to the documentary, discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio that this documentary goes beyond mere praise. It delves into McMahon's secretive financial settlements, his retirement, his forceful return to WWE, and more.
